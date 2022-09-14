Newcomer Cosmopolitan Yachts is hoping to shake up the market for eco-friendly motor boats with a striking new 66ft (20.1m) solar-powered catamaran called the Cosmopolitan 66…

An all-aluminium multihull design, the Cosmpolitan 66 features a vast amount of interior space thanks to a maximum beam of 35ft (10.67m).

The outside deck spaces are just as generous, with entertainment terraces fore and aft as well as wide side decks and a huge, almost square flybridge.

Forward-raked bridge windows and a reverse bow give the Cosmopolitan 66 a thoroughly modern, adventure yacht profile.

Solar panels on most of the available horizontal surfaces around the deckhouse roof and lifting hardtop help to recharge its battery pack during daylight hours.

The main saloon is encased with thermally efficient glass and comprises an open-plan lounge and bar area with a raised bridge forward to starboard.

The galley can be up or down depending on how many cabins (up to six) are required in the two hulls. The four-cabin solution includes a large owner’s cabin in the starboard hull with its own private balcony.

The galley-cum-crew mess is at the aft end of the port hull while the two single crew cabins are in the forepeaks of both hulls.

Two electric propulsion packages are proposed for the Cosompolitan 66: the standard offering consists of two 100kW diesel generators, a 300kWh battery bank and twin 180kW electric motors.

The alternative is a pair of 150kW DC generators, a 450kWh battery bank and twin 380kW motors. The solar panelling on the coachroof and hardtop can also generate 17-19kWp.

A foil between the hulls helps generate lift and reduce drag, enabling a maximum speed of 15-20 knots depending on the propulsion package, but a cruising speed of 8-10 knots is more realistic for longer trips.

Cosmopolitan Yachts is an initiative of German entrepreneur and keen yachtsman Christian Braun and Mallorcan naval architect Ivan Salas Jefferson at Iddes Yachts.

The company has big plans. It already has conceptual designs for a smaller 55ft sister as well as 77ft and 88ft models. Fabrication of the first Cosmopolitan 66 should begin in October 2022 in Vigo, Spain.