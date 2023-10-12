De Antonio D32 first look: Spanish yard unveils ‘revolutionary’ day cruiser

Award-winning Spanish builder, De Antonio Yachts, has extended its range of day cruisers by unveiling the new D32 Open at the Barcelona Boat Show.

The new De Antonio D32 Open is designed to “revolutionise the sub-10m segment” by combining high-end day boating and overnighting abilities on a relatively compact platform.

Of course, this modern hybrid concept is nothing new to De Antonio Yachts. After all, they’ve already applied it to outstanding effect on the multi-award-winning De Antonio D36 Open.

But while that larger 11m boat stood out for the scale and intelligence of its deck layouts, it’s good to see that the smaller De Antonio D32 has been able to apply a lot of the same design solutions.

Like the rest of the range, the D32 covers up its outboard engines beneath a raised sunpad that backs onto a full-sized swim platform.

At a stroke, that enables De Antonio to improve security, limit noise and increase the scale and practicality of the boat’s aft end.

To compensate for the extra aft weight of that inboard-style stern structure, De Antonio has also used its trademark cat-style hull extensions on either side of the outboards.

These are designed to create extra aft buoyancy, dropping the nose and adding some useful extra stability to help mitigate the impact of beam winds and uneven loads.

Big day spaces

This clever stern solution also substantially increases the scale of the day spaces. The big raised aft sunpad leads onto a pair of large benches that face each other across a convertible dining table.

Ahead of this, a transverse wet bar operates as the base for three forward-facing helm seats. There’s also a very generous sunbed up in the bow – and these three independent socialising zones are each connected by a set of very practical walkaround decks.

Two-cabin layout

Another key element of the new boat is the space on the lower deck. De Antonio has again used vertical hull sides and a plumb bow to create remarkable volume and it has made the very most of that with bright fabrics, an open-plan layout and convertible furniture.

The basic arrangement incorporates two cabins – one forward and one aft – separated by a central atrium with a starboard bathroom.

Both zones provide bright and spacious beds but in classical De Antonio style, they can each be used as sheltered lower deck lounges when the weather forces your guests below.

Equipped with a pair of 200hp to 300hp outboards, the De Antonio D32 certainly promises impressive speeds in the region of 50 knots.

But as with most De Antonio yachts, it’s likely to be the market-leading combination of wide-open day spaces and first-class overnighting versatility that really strikes a chord.

De Antonio D32 specifications

LOA: 9.9m

Beam: 3.2m

Weight: 3.9 tonnes

Power: 400-600hp outboards

Speed: 30-50 knots

Fuel: 650 litres

Capacity: 10 people

Price: TBC