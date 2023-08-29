Extra Yachts X99 Fast set for world premiere at 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival

Whether you’re looking at the 23m entry point, the 40m flagship or the 30m motor cat, Extra Yachts is all about efficient long-range platforms with seductive but practical superyacht-inspired day spaces and cruising facilities. The new Extra Yachts X99 Fast, making its debut at this year’s Cannes show, is no exception...

With naval architecture by Palumbo Superyachts, exteriors by Guida Design and interiors by Luca Dini, Extra describes the style as “modern Mediterranean flair” and that translates into a layout that majors on alfresco entertainment.

The 75m² aft deck features an unusual semi-external dining zone, which straddles the internal saloon and the expandable open-air cockpit, with an extendable 12-man table and a well placed multi-purpose bar area.

From here, another pair of convivial zones slope down towards the sea – a lounge area with low-slung settees and fold down balconies, and a spacious aft sunpad perched above a big swim platform.

While the 4m Williams Sportjet tender has a dedicated garage on the starboard side, those who want the extra versatility of a pair of jet skis will appreciate the fact that the bow also features a hydraulic crane.

On the inside, the saloon features an aft galley with a drop-down glass partition for extra privacy. It also provides a relaxed bar, plus an L-shaped sofa with armchairs – and rather cleverly, the low-level coffee tables can be raised, creating a second internal dining area.

Below deck, there is space for up to ten guests in four large cabins, thanks to a pullman bed in each of the two twin cabins, plus a VIP cabin forward and an amidships owner’s cabin that takes full advantage of the 24ft beam.

Given the scale of all these spaces, the flybridge seems surprisingly short, with a deck that encompasses little more than a quarter of the overall length. Accessed via a stairwell from the starboard side deck, it provides a distinctly intimate relaxation zone with sun loungers, a dining table and a bar.

But while it’s certainly more compact than most upper decks, the reason for that revolves around the driving dynamics. After all, this is not some vast, ponderous floating hotel.

As the name suggests, the Extra Yachts X99 Fast is a genuinely sporting motoryacht and, in spite of a length just shy of 100ft, it backs that up with a top speed not far short of 40 knots, thanks to a lightweight carbon-fibre-infused planing hull and a trio of MAN V12-2000s hooked up to waterjets.

Extra Yachts X99 Fast specifications

LOA: 99ft 1in (30.20m)

Beam: 24ft 0in (7.3m)

Engines: Triple 2,000hp MAN V12s

Top speed: 40 knots

Price: Available upon application