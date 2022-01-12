Fairline Phantom 65 first look: British yard to launch new sportsbridge range

Fairline is bringing back the Phantom name for a new range of stylish sportsfly models, starting with the launch of the Fairline Phantom 65 this summer.

Based on the technical platform of the Targa 65, but with a revised windowline and a new deck and superstructure, the Fairline Phantom 65 will compete in the same market as the Princess S66 and Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht.

The renderings show a wonderfully clean design with a single fluid styling line sweeping up past the windscreen into a compact sportsbridge before evolving into a low-level radar arch. The outside spaces appear to deliver a finely judged balance between sleek lines and practicality.

The sportsbridge looks a particularly smart piece of design, barely detracting from its sporty profile but still finding space for a proper dinette and small wetbar in addition to a pair of helm seats and a second lounging area tucked behind the smoked glass aeroscreen.

With two more al fresco dining and lounging spaces on the foredeck and aft cockpit respectively, the Fairline Phantom 65 should make for an impressively versatile craft.

Sliding glass doors separate the cockpit from the saloon and stack over to the port side under the sportsbridge steps, leaving a wide walkway through to the aft galley.

Featuring a full-height fridge freezer and oak flooring, so that guests can nip inside to grab a drink and a snack with wet feet, it is kept separate from the carpeted lounge and helm area by a low-level step.

Owners can choose between oak or walnut veneers with satin or high-gloss lacquer and either three or four-cabin layouts.

The amidships owner’s cabin occupies the full beam with its large ensuite helping to insulate it from engine and generator noise.

The VIP double is in the bow with an ensuite to port featuring Jack-and-Jill doors so it can also serve as a day-head. The twin-bed guest cabin and ensuite are to starboard.

The optional fourth bunk cabin is amidships on the portside, but, if not specified, this area can be kitted out as either a utility space or a fourth shower-room and day-head.

The single-berth crew cabin is accessed via lifting transom steps and could easily double as an extra guest cabin for teenagers.

Powered by a pair of 1,150hp Caterpillar C18s on straight shafts, the Fairline Phantom 65 should reach a top speed of around 30 knots but with the optional 1,622hp Caterpillar C32s it should push this up to an impressive 35 knots or more.

Big-ticket options include either a Seakeeper 16 gyro stabiliser or Sleipner Vector fins, electric or hydraulic bow and sternthrusters, and a Besenzoni letter-box passerelle. The tender garage will accommodate up to a Williams SportJet 345.

Prices for the Fairline Phantom 65 will start at £2.05 million excluding taxes, and it is due to make its public debut at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival.

The Phantom name used to be used for Fairline’s mid-range flybridge models from 38ft to 50ft with the Squadron name reserved for its larger craft but the name disappeared during a range consolidation a dozen years ago.

“I always felt that the first generation of Princess S-Class and Sunseeker Sports Yachts fell between two stools, offering neither the space of a proper flybridge nor the style of a sportscruiser,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae.

“However, the latest S66 and 65 Sport Yacht, and now this Phantom 65, really do appear to offer the best of both worlds.”