Don’t let its streamlined exterior fool you, the Fairline Targa 65GTO boasts a roomy interior. Nick Burnham shows us around...

The stunning exterior of the Fairline Targa 65GTO should come as no surprise – it was penned by Italian superyacht styling supremo Alberto Mancini, after all.

What might surprise you is how much space the design boffins at Fairline Yachts have managed to pack into the interior, which can entertain up to 16 people and sleep up to 10.

In this video, Nick Burnham takes us on board for a full yacht tour, starting with the transom, which incorporates a high-low bathing platform, tender garage and a fold-out bench for blissful views out over your chosen anchorage.

Moving inside and this is where the Targa 65GTO really makes a big impression, with a vast cockpit and saloon, which can merge into one huge entertaining area thanks to sliding glass doors and a massive sunroof.

Layout options abound, including the choice between a galley-up or galley-down arrangement and 3 or 4 cabins below decks.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 65’ 4” (19.96m)

Beam: 17’ 2” (5.23m)

Draught: 4’ 8” (1.47m)

Displacement (dry): 34,000kg

Fuel capacity: 1,029 gallons (4,680 litres)

Water capacity: 237 gallons (1,080 litres)

CE classification: B for 16 people

Engines: Twin 2,300hp Caterpillar C18 ACERT

Top speed: >30 knots

Price: £1,600,000 (ex. VAT)