Princess S66 yacht tour: Is this the most versatile yacht on the market?

The Princess S65 was arguably the most versatile yacht in the Princess range, offering tremendous facilities within its mid 60ft frame. The Princess S66 is a great update of that boat offering the same concept but sharpened up.

In this video, Nick takes us on an access-all-areas tour of the Princess S66, back when it made its global debut at the 2019 Southampton Boat Show.

Tender storage is one of the S66’s key strengths, with a garage large enough to store a Williams 325, which can be easily launched via the high-low bathing platform.

Moving into the cockpit and there’s plenty of room to relax in the shade of the extending sun canopy, while the galley aft layout means you’re never far away from a cold drink or a quick bite to eat.

Article continues below…

In the saloon you start to notice the benefit of the sportsbridge design, with a huge opening sunroof over the helm station.

The trade-off here is a smaller upper deck than you’d get on an equivalent flybridge model, but with this being a 20m boat, it’s not exactly cramped up there!

Accommodation is another strong suit for the Princess S66 – you’ll find four guest cabins in the bow and a compact crew cabin back aft.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess S66 specification

LOA: 66’10” (20.12m)

Beam: 16’9″ (5.08m)

Displacement (light): 34,276kg (75,566lbs)

Fuel capacity: 4,100 litres / 902 gal / 1,083 US gal

Water capacity: 873 litres / 192 gal / 230 US gal

Engines: Twin 1,400hp MAN V12 diesels

Top speed: 38 knots

Price: £1,900,000