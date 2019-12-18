Fairline Yachts has announced its first beach club yacht in the form of the Targa 58 GTB, which is due to launch at Cannes 2020.

Beach clubs were once the preserve of the superyacht, but no more – with Fairline the first British yard to embrace this waterside design feature on its forthcoming Targa 58 GTB.

Due to launch at the 2020 Cannes Yachting Festival, this 60ft Alberto-Mancini designed cruiser will be powered by a range of twin Volvo, MAN and Caterpillar engine options, with the biggest offering an estimated top speed of 36 knots.

But the star of the show is the beach club itself – its fold-out ‘wings’ expand the bathing platform to provide an enviable entertaining platform, with a pull-out BBQ and room to store a Williams 345 jet tender alongside a Seadoo Spark. What’s more, the bathing platform can extend aft to provide space for sunloungers or drop into the water to help launch the tender.

Wayne Huntley, design and engineering director at Fairline Yachts, said: “The Targa 58 GTB truly showcases our design ethos of creating a close connection to the water.

“We strive to be at the forefront of yacht innovation, and a beach club is typically a feature exclusive to yachts over 80ft, [so] to provide this enhanced boating experience in the 60ft class is something we are very proud of.”

Moving inside and the Targa 58 GTB will feature a conventional layout, with a galley-aft saloon and three cabins below decks, including a full-beam master cabin.

The first renderings show the interior finished in gloss walnut or satin cashmere oak woodwork, and the usual Fairline design palettes of Amalfi, Hamptons, Capri and St. Tropez will be offered.

Expect more details to emerge at next month’s Dusseldorf Boat Show, where Fairline will be giving a public debut to the Targa 45GT.

Specification

LOA: 60ft (18.28m)

Beam: 16ft 3in (4.97m)

Draught: 2ft 6in (0.78m)

CE Classification: Cat B

Engines: Twin 900-1,300hp Volvo/Caterpillar/MAN shaft drives

Fuel capacity: 484 gallons (2,200 litres)

Water capacity: 132 gallons (600 litres)

Price from: £1,100,000 (ex. VAT)