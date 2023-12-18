Fiart P48 first look: This starkly original new boat feels particularly exciting

Hot on the heels of the fantastic P55, the Fiart P48 has a lot to live up to. Alex Smith explains why he's looking forward to this new model...

The first of Fiart’s new P line models was a truly amazing boat. Arriving on the scene at the 2022 Genoa Boat Show, the key job of the Fiart P54 was to combine premium day spaces with high-end Italian styling, while still enabling families to stay on board for a week or more in genuine luxury.

As the second boat in that new line, the smaller Fiart P48 attempts much the same feat, and happily, its Stefano Pastrovich design adopts much the same approach.

Internal volume has been maximised thanks to the artful eradication of the side decks and the P48’s stern layout also looks similar. At the back end, a twin-tiered open transom features a hydraulic aft platform that functions as a passerelle as well as a watersports aid.

Ahead of this, a set of asymmetrical sunbeds straddles the steps as you make your way up into the primary cockpit space. And here on the main level, neatly sheltered by the long wraparound windscreen and the full-length T-Top, you get a large port dining area opposite a starboard chaise longue and wet bar.

It’s clear that the beamy bow deck also follows the P54 formula. As on the larger boat, the entire space is given over to the simple job of socialising. It’s cleverly sunken by about 30cm to add extra security and containment but the entire deck is flat and cushion-lined, enabling the full ship’s company of 12 to relax together as one huge party.

What you don’t tend to realise though, from looking at this boat, is that its multiple deck levels and integrated glass panels are actually hard at work creating a spectacular living space down below.

That is configured around two ensuite owner’s cabins, which are naturally divided by a bright and deeply stylish central lounge with cavernous volume, outstanding light and a high-grade galley.

Now certainly, Fiart’s Classic sportscruisers and Seawalker day cruisers have plenty to recommend them, but this starkly original new boat feels particularly exciting. Like the P54, it might be a decadent Med-style day boat but it appears to provide really serious cruising capabilities.

And with its lovely arching gunwale line and flared bow, it looks cool too. As you would expect, each “unique and exclusive” Fiart P48 will be built to order and individually customised in line with customer needs.

Fiart P48 specifications

LOA: 47ft 3in (14.40m)

Beam: 13ft 1in (3.99m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS-650s

Top speed: TBC

Starting price: €1,550,000 (ex. VAT)