First look: Galeon’s new secret Explorer

Galeon's bold new adventure yacht, the 430 Explorer, redefines the trawler class by blending voluminous interiors with an innovative deck design

Polish builder Galeon has been secretly developing a brand new compact explorer yacht in time for a surprise debut at this month’s Cannes Yachting Festival. While the yard is well known for its range of award-winning sportscruisers and flybridge yachts, this its first venture into the trawler yacht market.

Called the 430 Explorer, its full LOA is 45ft 9in, although much of that is accounted for by a lengthy aft bathing platform – its true waterline length is nearer 38ft. However, as with all Galeons, it’s not just the size that matters but the number of clever ideas and innovative features it packs into that space.

Foremost among these are two vast folding platforms that extend over 20ft forward from the transom to more than half way along the hull. In the raised position they form part of the protective side bulwarks but when folded down they link up with the cockpit to create a large extended deck area that wraps around both sides of the boat.

To make the most of this, the saloon features a large sliding door to port and a reversible backrest on the adjoining dinette sofa so guests can sit facing out over the sea with their feet resting on the balcony. On the starboard side, what appears to be a drop-down window above the galley countertop allows an equally close connection with the water.

To boost space inside the saloon, the main deck has an unusual asymmetric layout with no side deck to port and only a relatively slim one to starboard. This allows the main saloon to occupy almost the full beam amidships, with a large C-shaped dinette to port and an equally generous galley to starboard.

The forward half of the main deck is fully three steps higher, like a mini raised pilothouse. It comes complete with a second small seating area to port and a starboard-side helm with a bench seat for two. Crucially, there are also doors on both sides giving access to the forward side decks for putting out lines and fenders as well as a small foredeck lounge.

The two cabins are both packed into the forward half of the hull and accessed from a flight of stairs that begin their descent from behind the helm to a small lower lobby.

The owner’s cabin is in the bow with a conventional aft-facing double. The guest cabin is to port with a forward-facing double tucked up against the hull side. A single shared heads and shower-room occupies most of the starboard side, although there is a small utility space accessed from a door in the guest cabin.

One area of the boat that Galeon seems particularly proud of is the size of the flybridge. This manages to pack in all the essentials, such as a single-seat helm to port, a sun-pad opposite, an L-shaped wet-bar and radar mast behind it and a large U-shaped dinette aft.

For now, the only engines on the specification sheet are twin Volvo Penta D6-480s, which sounds pretty punchy considering the size and style of this boat. Galeon isn’t making any claims regarding performance but we reckon it might reach 30 knots or more.

Pricing is yet to be announced.

