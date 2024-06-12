Fjord 39 first look: maximised space and amenities

A full-width hard top and hi-lo bathing steps make the new Fjord 39 perfect for sunny days at anchor whether in the Mediterranean or elsewhere

Fjord were the first production boat builder to adopt the vertical bow, slab-sided topsides and walkaround decks that have since become synonymous with most modern European day boats and it has been reaping the rewards ever since. Turn up in any Mediterranean bay and the chances are you’ll see one or more Fjords bobbing at anchor with a crowd of smiling guests on board.

This all-new 39ft model puts all that experience to good use, maximising space and amenities within a relatively compact footprint. At 39ft 3in, it is only a few inches longer than the old Fjord 38 and still slips comfortably under the 12m threshold but, being almost a foot wider, it feels closer in scale and useability to the 41 XL.

This is most apparent in the cockpit, which has space for a dinette and a sunpad rather than a single convertible unit. The fixed hard top is also bigger, stretching across the full beam of the boat with side supports connecting it to the gunwales rather than a pair of central struts.

A fabric extension that pulls out to cover the aft sunbed and another one over the bow area gives shade to the whole boat when needed.

Another big win is the addition of a combined hi/lo staircase that can be angled up to reach the quay or angled down to create gentle steps descending into the water, making it much easier for swimmers to get in and out of the boat.

The forward sunbed also feels more secure, being slightly lower than the gunwales and protected on each side by armrests. A sizeable wetbar with all the usual cooking facilities and no less than four separate fridges scattered about the boat ensure it lives up to its billing as a party boat.

Fjord says very few of its customers sleep overnight on board, so instead they’ve focused on making the cabin a more useable day space for afternoon naps and the like.

It still has a permanent bed in the bow but there’s more floor and headroom at the foot of the bed, plenty of natural light from the eye-level deck windows and skylights, and a generously proportioned heads with a separate shower cubicle. Adjustable LED lighting and a wide choice of wood and fabric options gives plenty of opportunities to personalise the boat.

Power comes from either Volvo inboard IPS diesel engines or petrol outboards with top speeds well in excess of 40 knots.

Fjord 39 specifications

LOA: 39ft 3in (11.97m)

BEAM: 12ft 8in (3.87m)

ENGINES: 2 x Volvo Penta 320-440hp diesel or 400hp petrol outboard

TOP SPEED: TBC

PRICE: From €459,000

CONTACT: fjordboats.com