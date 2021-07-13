Flynt 956 Nova first look: Is this the most beautiful sportsboat yet?

During the last decade we have witnessed a paradigm shift in the styling of our powerboats, small and large.

Spurred on by contemporary automotive and industrial design trends, many of today’s yacht designers have discovered a new and boundless freedom of expression that has resulted in real innovation. However, there are times when the results appear to be the product of an unhappy marriage between Salvador Dali and a Michael Bay Transformer movie.

Happily, there are no signs of matrimonial strife here; the wedding of Vripack design with the vision of Dutch entrepreneur Robert-Jan Sanders has resulted in one of the most beautifully styled small sportsboats we have ever seen. It’s great to see a new boat that has been able to incorporate the zeitgeist, such as big panes of glass and swoopy shapes in the hull sides, and yet do so in an original way that does not plagiarise any other designer’s work.

If the devil is in the detail, then the Flynt 956 Nova is truly demonic. Recessed mooring cleats are not a new idea, but the wraparound stainless steel fabrication on the stem that hides the navigation lights and a forward facing spotlight is a joy to behold.

Another detail we liked is the absence of the usual chunky rail running around the front of the windscreen, which will improve the skippers view out, although that’s at odds with the darkly tinted screens which will do exactly the opposite when it’s gloomy. Shockwave suspension seats are a welcome safety feature, and engine access appears to be good.

A range of Mercruiser petrol engines propel the 4.3 tonne Flynt 956 Nova up to 50 knots. Assuming Flynt’s estimated consumption of 40 litres/hr @ 25 knots is accurate, the 520 litre fuel tanks should provide a healthy range of 325 miles, or 260nm with a 20% safety reserve.

No prices yet, but for a new company, this is quite a debut. One to watch.

Flynt 956 Nova specifications

LOA: 31ft 4in (9.56m)

Beam: 9ft 10in (3.00m)

Draught: 2ft 7in (0.80m)

Displacement: 4.3 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 520 litres

Water capacity: 80 litres

Design: Vripack

Hull type: Deep-Vee Planing

RCD category: B for 10 people

Engines: 250hp, 350hp, 380hp or 430hp Mercruiser

Top speed: 50 knots with twin 350hp + Bravo 3X sterndrive

Cruising speed: 25 knots with twin 350hp Mercruiser

Fuel consumption: 40 litres/hr @ 25 knots

Cruising range: 325 miles @ 25 knots

Price: TBC