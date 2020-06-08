Free boat storage scheme aims to kickstart UK boat sales market

Portsmouth-based Trafalgar Drystack is offering seven months’ free storage for buyers of new 6-9m boats

The easing of lockdown boating restrictions has seen green shoots emerge in the boat sales market, with many Brits hoping to enjoy some socially distanced fun on the water.

To encourage this trend, Trafalgar Drystack has launched a new free boat storage offer that may persuade more people take the leap into boat ownership.

Anyone buying a 6-9m boat anywhere in the UK before the end of June will be eligible for seven months’ free boat storage in Portsmouth worth more than £3,000.

Explaining the offer, Trafalgar Group managing director Jonny Boys said: “There’s no doubt people want to get on the water, judging by the numbers of launches we are doing at the Drystack, where we hit 100 boat launch and retrievals on Spring Bank Holiday.

“Boat sales are starting, although understandably there’s some uncertainty. Yet, we know, people want to stay safe and are looking at staycations. Family boating is a great way to enjoy the summer, fuel costs are low too, so having a boat is a fantastic option.

“We’re excited that this offer of free Drystack space to other boat sellers, which offers no-hassle storage for brand new boat owners, might just help tip the balance for new boat buyers and encourage more people out on the water. If it fills up the recently expanded Drystack, that’s £10m [of] boat sales for the UK marine sector too.”

Storage is limited and free boat storage spaces will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis, so buyers are urged to register their new boat purchase online as soon as possible.