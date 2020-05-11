RYA welcomes return to boating as UK lockdown restrictions ease

The Royal Yachting Association understands that boating is to be included in the return to unlimited outdoor exercise...

Boating and other watersports are to be permitted in England from Wednesday (May 13), according to the latest guidance from the RYA.

The association released a statement this morning to clarify the government’s latest lockdown update, but urged boat owners to abide by social distancing measures and only go boating alone or with members of their own household.

“In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the return to boating has not yet been confirmed,” the RYA added. “We will continue to work with our Home Country colleagues to monitor the situation and to lobby for a responsible and safe return for boaters in in all parts of the UK.”

Detailed government guidance is due to be published later today, and the RYA has committed to providing advice to members, clubs and training centres before it comes into effect on Wednesday.

“Where there is any uncertainly within the guidelines we will seek urgent clarification,” the association continued. “Until we have seen the Government guidelines in detail, we cannot speculate on when Clubs and Training Centres will be able to reopen their doors.”

Similarly, the status of marinas and brokerages are in doubt, with the need for social distancing seemingly ruling out the option of sea trials.

The news comes 5 days after after the RYA laid out its Return to Boating strategy, in which it urged all boaters to take a considerate and cautious approach to returning to the water, avoiding any unnecessary risks that could result in an RNLI callout.

Article continues below…

“Getting afloat undoubtedly benefits both mental and physical wellbeing and we believe that with appropriate measures, a basic level of safe and responsible activity can be delivered to get our members active on the water,” RYA chief executive Sarah Treseder said last week. “The decision to go afloat both for individuals and activity organisers should be based on a combination of self-responsibility and risk assessment.

“Our work with clubs, training centres and members will focus on the mitigation of COVID-19 risks to allow individuals and activity organisers to make informed.”