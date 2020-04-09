Galeon 400 Fly: This clever flybridge has several aces up its sleeve

Another year, another blinder from Galeon – this time a 40ft flybridge with more tricks up its sleeve than a Magic Circle convention...

The show kicks off the minute you step on board to be greeted by an enormous outdoor galley that stretches across the full width of the bathing platform complete with grill, sink, ice chest and more. There’s even space beneath it for a couple of wet lockers for ropes, fenders and snorkelling gear.

Step up to the cockpit and you’ll find a pair of Galeon’s signature folding terraces that almost double the size of the deck space and create a much closer connection with the water.

To make the most of it, the starboard section of the cockpit seating has a hinged backrest that folds down to make a lovely bench facing out to sea. And once you’ve opened up the glass doors, the inside dinette can be configured to face aft and join the party.

Floor to ceiling windows stretch down behind the furniture to ensure the saloon and galley are awash with light while the entire forward section of glass next to the helm slides back on runners – who needs a helm door when you can slide open the whole bulkhead?

They’ve even found room for sunpads and a bench on the foredeck to supplement the already generous entertaining space on the full-length flybridge. The final ace up its sleeve is a pair of cabins each with its own ensuite.

The forward VIP features scissor-action berths that transform from two singles to a double, while the owner’s suite is a proper full-beam affair with hull windows on both sides.

Admittedly the bed is only 6in off the floor and it’s sitting headroom only above the bed, but even Galeon can’t bend the laws of physics.

A wide choice of shaft, sterndrive or IPS engines completes one of the most comprehensive specs we’ve ever seen on this size of boat.

Specification

LOA: 41ft 0in (12.5m)

Beam: 13ft 1in (4.0m)

Fuel capacity: 1,000 litres

Engines: 2 x 270-440hp Volvo D4 or D6 shaft, IPS or sterndrive

Top speed: Approx 32 knots

Price from: €349,300 ex VAT