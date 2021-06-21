Based on the 400 Fly, the 45ft Galeon 410 HTC is the smallest sportscruiser in the Galeon range to benefit from the “beach mode” feature, where the sides of the cockpit swing down to create extended platforms above the water.

As we found when we tested its flybridge sibling, these balconies make even more sense on a smaller boat where you really feel the benefit of the extra space.

In fact, with balconies down, the hydraulic bathing platform deployed and the transom grill on the go, it’s arguably got the best cockpit in the class.

It’s covered in clever details, like the seat at the aft end of the dinette that not only has a two-way backrest so two people can sit and look out over the water but also pivots across the saloon/cockpit threshold to add two extra seats to the external seating.

Article continues below…

If the 400 Fly is anything to go by, the fit and finish inside should be top notch and the two- cabin, two-bathroom accommodation is well proportioned for a family or two couples to cruise at length.

Of course the major benefit of opting for the Galeon 410 HTC over the 400 Fly is the sunroof over the main deck which, on UK and Med boats, will be glass and not the GRP affair as shown in these photos of a US spec boat.

It should be a comfortable boat to crew shorthanded, too, with the helm side door providing both easy access to the decks for the skipper and an easy way to communicate with those on deck.

Below the waterline there is something for everyone as the wide selection of twin diesel engines can be coupled to shafts, sterndrives or IPS. How’s that for choice?

Galeon 410 HTC specification

LOA: 44ft 2in (13.46m)

Beam: 13ft (3.9m)

Engines: Twin petrol/diesel up to 880hp

Top speed: 30 knots

Price from: £543,246 inc UK VAT