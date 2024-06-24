Galeon 560 Fly first look: Light galore with unexpected views

We look at the Galeon 560 Fly for the first time and take in its transformational glazing, which drenches the interior in natural light and allows remarkable views.

We’ve seen so many new models from Polish builder Galeon in recent years that we almost overlooked the new 560 Fly at the recent Palma and South Coast boat shows. More fool us because this latest model takes all of Galeon’s recent innovations and pushes them to new extremes.

For once the standout feature is not the folding balconies, brilliant as they are, but the sheer amount of glazing in the hull and superstructure. It is genuinely transformational, drenching the interior in natural light and allowing remarkable views out even from places you least expect it.

The two ensuite bathrooms are a case in point with both of them featuring enormous picture windows that extend right across the shower cubicles. Tinted glass means you shouldn’t be able to see in during the day, but taking a shower at night with the lights on might give neighbouring boats an eyeful!

The other big difference over the previous 550 Fly is the shape of the bow. Bulging out dramatically above the waterline on both sides like a pair of giant bug eyes, it creates significantly more space in the forward VIP cabin without compromising the hull dynamics.

This is complemented by an exceptionally bright, spacious owner’s suite amidships and a very decent twin cabin to starboard.

Galeon 560 Fly’s decks galore

Once again, it’s the main deck that really steals the show, though.

With its bi-fold patio doors, drop-down balconies and full-height sliding side windows, the whole of the cockpit, galley and saloon become one big outdoor/indoor entertaining space with a waterside bar to port and a mini dinette to starboard. That flared bow also makes for an extra wide foredeck with plenty of sunbathing and seating space up front.

The innovation continues up on the flybridge where tables on both sides fold out to join in the middle, creating an enormous dining area large enough for ten people. It also comes with a hard top as standard, although the opening sunroof is an optional extra.

Power is supplied by twin 900hp Volvo D13s on regular shafts, while multiple interior wood, stone, fabric and flooring options ensure owners can truly personalise their craft.

Galeon 560 Fly specifications

LOA: 53ft 4in (16.27m)

BEAM: 15ft 10in (4.82m)

ENGINES: 2 x 900hp Volvo Penta D13

TOP SPEED: TBC

PRICE: From €1.3m ex VAT

CONTACT: www.galeon.pl