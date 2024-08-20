Grand Banks 62 first look: new yacht set to launch in 2025

The Grand Banks 62 is an evolution of a previous design and should be making it's worldwide debut at the 2025 Palm Beach show

Grand Banks has released some exterior renderings of its new Grand Banks 62. An evolution of the current Grand Banks 60, rather than all-new model, the Grand Banks 62 will be available with either an open flybridge (with or without a hardtop) or a fully enclosed Skylounge.

While the GB62’s three-cabin layout remains broadly the same as the GB60’s, the extra couple of feet adds valuable space amidships. For instance, the aft galley is now significantly larger than before and the previous amidships single cabin becomes a slim double with its own ensuite heads.

This aside, the lower deck remains much the same with an aft facing owners’ cabin up front, a transverse double to port and a separate shower-room/day-head and laundry area to starboard.

The standard engines will be twin Volvo D13-900s on straight shafts, giving a nominal top speed of 31 knots and a recommended fast cruise of 22 knots. These can be uprated to D13-1000s or swapped for 900hp IPS1200s. With the latter installation, the top speed pushes up to around 35 knots with a fast cruise in the high 20s. At 10 knots the un-refuelled range should be well over 2,000nm, regardless of engine choice.

Recommended videos for you

Both models share the same revered V-Warp planing hull. The first GB62 off the line is scheduled to make its debut at the 2025 Palm Beach show. US prices begin at $4.6m, but expect to pay around £3.7 million excluding VAT for a fully specified one on this side of the Atlantic, according to GB Marine Group’s UK contact Colin Watts. The next available delivery slots will be from late 2025 to early 2026.

As well as the Grand Banks range, the Malaysia-based boatbuilder also makes models under the Eastbay and Palm Beach brands.

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.