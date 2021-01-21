There are few 45-footers on the market that lend themselves to a flybridge to coupé conversion like the Greenline 45.

Losing the flybridge does little to detract from the boat’s handsome lines and it means there is more space for the eco-conscious Slovenian yard to pack on the solar panels.

There are eight in all, totalling 2.4kW, which on a sunny day can produce a charge of more than 15kWh – plenty of juice to run the boat with four people on board without having to fire up the generator.

On electric power alone, the Greenline 45 Coupe has a five-knot cruising range of 30nm, not ground-breaking but enough to allow you to cruise in silence on rivers and around marinas throughout the day.

Solar suitability aside, the coupé should be a hit with those cruising in areas with air draught restraints or for owners with restricted mobility for whom the upper deck is surplus to requirements.

From the roof down, the layout is shared with the Greenline 45 Fly, so there is a stylish modern interior from Too Design and a two or three-cabin layout.

The two-cabin arrangement includes large walk-in wardrobes for the VIP and master cabins, both of which are sacrificed for twin bunks or a small double if three cabins are chosen.

The hull and drivetrains are also identical to the Greenline 45 Fly, with twin-shaft drives from Yanmar and Volvo of 220hp, 320hp or 370hp with hybrid capability or two IPS options, the larger of which is good for 30 knots.

Specification

LOA: 51ft 1in (15.6m)

Beam: 14ft 12in (4.57m)

Engines: Twin Volvo/Yanmar shaft up to 740hp or IPS500/600

Top speed: 30 knots

Starting price: €480,000 (ex. VAT)