Horizon V74 first look: Volume, luxury and performance in a manageable package

Prolific Asian shipyard, Horizon Yachts, builds everything from power cats and large displacement luxury motoryachts to expedition platforms and authentic superyachts…

But in its new mid-range Horizon V74, it has a boat that does a fine job of delivering volume, luxury and performance, while also remaining small enough to be manageable for the owner operator.

Introduced in May 2023, the V74 is an evolution of the Horizon V68, with a plumb bow and a helm-free main deck that makes the most of the space. The forward saloon features a huge U-shaped dinette alongside a long fore-and-aft galley with a central island bar.

Further aft, a high-low dinette faces across the central companionway to a pop-up television console – and there’s also a dedicated day heads on the port side of the aft saloon, perfectly positioned for guests.

Designed to be bright but restful, with light Acacia satinwood floors alongside natural tones, pale finishes and big windows, the saloon also integrates very well with the aft cockpit.

Back here, the flybridge overhang provides handy shelter for the L-shaped seating zone but the V74’s stern is predominantly about the fantastic aft beach club that sits forward of the 450kg hydraulic platform, sunk deep and equipped with an elegant wet bar and a relaxed wraparound settee with superb low-level views.

Back inside the saloon, a floating internal port staircase leads you up to the enclosed skylounge, where a twin helm sits bang in the centre of the deck.

Behind that, there’s another U-shaped settee and a set of patio doors that grant you access to the alfresco section of the flydeck. And out here, usefully sheltered behind the skylounge structure, is another seating area for fantastic views without the wind chill, plus extra space aft for a crane and tender.

Down below, the traditional full-beam ensuite owner’s cabin is supplemented with a forward VIP, a bunk room and a convertible ensuite twin cabin. In truth, this kind of layout is relatively formulaic but the main deck day heads keeps it private as well as spacious.

And while elements like the climate-controlled skylounge and the elaborate beach club have been included on the Horizon V74 to help cater for the Australian and Asian markets, where Horizon is particularly prominent, the relevance of the new V74 to European boaters is very clear to see.

Horizon V74 specifications

LOA: 74ft 4in (22.65m)

Beam: 19ft 6in (5.94m)

Engines: Twin CAT C18A 1,136hp diesels

Top speed: TBC

Price: Available on application