Hottest new boats of 2022: Beneteau Swift Trawler 48

Beneteau has made a number of improvements to this new Beneteau Swift Trawler 48, which is a 2022 version of the existing Swift Trawler 47.

Visually it’s hard to tell the difference aside from the slatted plates between the bulwarks and flybridge structure, which mirror those of the Grand Trawler 62.

As with the Swift Trawler 47 you can have an open top deck with a bimini or a hard top with slender supports that means the roof appears to float above the top deck.

It’s a handsome little ship but it was the interior of the 47 that didn’t quite click so that is where the focus has been.

Think of the Beneteau Swift Trawler 48 as an enlarged Swift Trawler 41, with an aft galley layout and a big stretch of U-shaped seating just forward, designed to cater for dining but also as somewhere for passengers to congregate on longer passages.

This boat has long-distance cruising potential, so refrigerator space has been boosted to 255 litres (the same, incidentally, as the Grand Trawler 62) and there is more storage space in the guest cabins.

Both guest cabins are better than before; the twin now has ensuite access to the day heads and there is space in the double for a washer/dryer.

The ​​Beneteau Swift Trawler 48 is a boat designed to live aboard and travel on and thanks to a fuel capacity of nearly 2,000 litres, at 9 knots it has a range of 600nm with 10% in reserve.

As Beneteau helpfully pointed out in its press information, that’s enough range to get you from Saint-Malo to Palma de Mallorca.

There are two Cummins engine options on offer, both on the same block, with either 380hp or 425hp for top speeds of 21 knots and 25 knots respectively.

Beneteau Swift Trawler 48 specification

LOA: 48ft 4in (14.7m)

Beam: 14ft 9in (4.5m)

Engines: Twin Cummins 380hp/425hp

Top speed: 25 knots

Starting price: €580,000 (ex. VAT)