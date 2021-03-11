Nordhavn has released details of an all-new 51ft trawler yacht. As with last summer’s entry-level 41, the new Nordhavn 51 is designed to be a more affordable ‘turn-key’ model than the semi-custom cruisers that make up the bulk of its fleet.

Built in Turkey rather than Taiwan or China, both the Nordhavn 41 and Nordhavn 51 are fixed spec production boats designed to simplify production and help keep prices down.

Outwardly the 51 is a classic go-anywhere Nordhavn trawler yacht. This includes Nordhavn’s unusual asymmetric layout – on the port side the saloon extends right out to the full beam of the hull whereas to starboard it leaves room for a wide, partially covered side deck.

To hang fenders on the port side you’ll have to step up to the flybridge from the cockpit or via the shorter run of stairs from the foredeck.

Article continues below…

Twin doors on either side of the bridge also lead out to truncated side wells with steps up to the foredeck rather than a full-width Portuguese bridge, presumably to create more headroom down below.

Other design features like the raised wheelhouse with reverse-rake windscreens, high foredeck and split-level flybridge with an aft deck crane for tender storage are classic Nordhavn styling cues. The forward half of the hull accommodates two ensuite double cabins that are much the same size.

Nordhavn 51 owners will be able to choose whether they prefer to take the amidships one with a bed athwartships that may offer better passage comfort or the one in the bow, which has a central island bed and gives better privacy when lying in a busy marina.

Propulsion consists of twin 160hp John Deere diesels spinning out via straight ZF boxes and shafts – another change from the Nordhavn’s usual practice of fitting one larger main engine with a smaller ‘get-you-home’ wing engine hooked up to a sailboat-style folding prop.

The expected top speed of the Nordhavn 51 will be around 10 knots with a typical cruising speed of 7-8 knots. A total fuel capacity of 5,500 litres located in two tanks outboard of the engines gives a maximum theoretical range of more than 3,000nm at slow speed.

Prices for the new Nordhavn 51 will start at around US$1.5 million excluding taxes and delivery. That includes a comprehensive sailaway spec, which according to Nordhavn’s director of marketing Jenny Stern covers pretty much everything you’d need, bar a watermaker and tender.

For comparison, the base price of the single-engined semi-custom Nordhavn 52 is $1.52m but that doesn’t include delivery to Europe or an estimated $100,000-$150,000 worth of extras on top. A well-specified Nordhavn 41 comes in at $699,000 excluding taxes and delivery charges.

Sales of both the Nordhavn 41 and Nordhavn 51 are proving very strong with 30 orders for the former and nine for the latter within a month of the first renderings being revealed.

Turkish build partner Telgeren has already opened a second production facility to keep pace with demand. The first Nordhavn 51 is expected to be delivered in summer 2022.

Interestingly, many European customers are now choosing to pick up their boats from Turkey and cruise them westwards through the Mediterranean or up through Europe via the Danube and Rhine. Even a few American clients are planning European cruises prior to shipping their new boats home.

“The current vogue for trawler yachts shows no sign of stopping,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae. “Part of their appeal is the inherent fuel efficiency of a displacement hull but the ability to travel the globe in the safety of your own floating home also looks a far better option than being crammed into a flying cigar to go and stay in a busy hotel.”

Nordhavn 51 specifications

LOA: 50′9″ (15.47 m)

Beam: 15′8” (4.78 m)

Draft: 4′9″ (1.45 m)

Displacement: 32.53 tons (71,575lbs)

Fuel capacity: 1,450 gal (5,48l)

Water capacity: 300gal (1,325l)

Starting price: $1.5 million (ex. tax and delivery)

