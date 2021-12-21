Hottest new boats of 2022: Galeon 405 HTS

Galeon does some of its best work in the smaller end of the sportscruiser market and this new Galeon 405 HTS looks to be another great addition to its ballooning range.

As superficial as it may sound, a sportcruiser needs to look good and where some of Galeon’s designs can tend to appear a bit overcooked, the Galeon 405 HTS hits the sweet spot with clean lines, attractive hull windows and a sleek, dark superstructure that neatly integrates two fabric sunroofs.

For Galeon, which is renowned for its invention, the 405 is quite straightlaced in its layout, with a bright and spacious cockpit and two large ensuite cabins on the lower deck.

However, the execution of these areas appears to be top notch. The cockpit centres around a large dinette with a two-way backrest at its aft end, which can lie flat to create a double sun pad.

Article continues below…

There is more sunbathing space on the foredeck accessed via wide side decks that lead gently down to an extended fixed bathing platform.

With upstairs dedicated to outdoor living, the designers have incorporated a decent saloon on the lower deck with a large, well-finished galley and a very generous dinette opposite.

These are not token gestures but properly sized living areas designed to be used if you’re caught out in bad weather and stuck in a marina for a few days.

There are two double cabins on this level, an owner’s suite amidships and a VIP forward, both with bathrooms.

That said, given the size of its bathroom and headroom advantage some might consider the forward cabin the master and sleep guests amidships.

There are no performance figures available yet but with 760hp on offer through pods or sterndrives we reckon it should crack 30 knots.

Galeon 405 HTS specification

LOA: 44ft 2in (13.46m)

Beam: 12ft 8in (3.9m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS/sterndrives up to 760hp

Top speed: ~32 knots

Starting price: £491,911 (inc. VAT)