Invictus TT420: Italian day boat set for world debut at Boot Düsseldorf

Invictus has long been famous for its axe-bowed TT day boats and GT weekenders, so it’s good to see that the new Invictus TT420 adopts the same premium Med-style formula that has won it such acclaim over the years.



Due to make its World début at Boot Düsseldorf from 21 to 29 January 2023, the new Invictus TT420 echoes the established TT traits with symmetrical walkaround decks orbiting a central furniture arrangement.

That furniture comprises an aft sunbed and convertible dinette, plus an elegant forward sunbed and a midships galley behind a three-man helm. For a Med-friendly blend of shelter and openness, it also uses a swept carbon hardtop with integrated screen, open sides and built-in air vents.

Down below, the four-berth open-plan layout features convertible sofas in the bow and a twin cabin beneath the cockpit sole. These are divided, one from the other, by a central atrium with a fridge and work surface to port and a heads compartment with separate shower to starboard.

It looks well equipped too. Lined from bow to stern in natural teak and capable of accommodating 14 people, it also features a tender garage large enough for a 2.1m boat, plus the option of drop-down terraces on both sides.

Generous bulwarks promise plenty of internal security and twin 440hp Volvo Penta D6 engines on sterndrives bode well for the performance. As you would expect of Invictus, it’s also available in a range of classically muted tones, including “Personal White” and “Vogue White”.

But with the Invictus 420TT, as with the rest of the Invictus fleet, it’s likely to be the dramatic Christian Grande styling and the premium finish that really make the difference.

If you want to witness this latest exponent of the Invictus day boating philosophy for yourself, it will be taking pride of place on stand C20, hall 5, at Boot Düsseldorf 2023.

Invictus TT420 specifications

LOA 40ft 4in (12.30m)

BEAM 13ft 7in (4.15m)

ENGINES Twin Volvo D6-440 stern drives

TOP SPEED TBC

PRICE TBC