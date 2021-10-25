Countdown to Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2021: Azimut Verve 42

Azimut's new weekender has verve by the boatload. We explain why the Azimut Verve 42 is worth tracking down at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show...

If you thought the two-step was some fancy dance move your grandma and grandpa did back in the day, think again!

Fast forward to 2021 and “two-step” best-describes the double-stepped hull used in Azimut‘s latest Verve sport-weekender, the Verve 42, that will be getting its global debut at this year’s Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

The complex deep-vee hull is based on Florida marine architect/legend Michael Peters’ patented Stepped Vee Ventilated Tunnel (SVVT) design.

The steps channel air under the hull reducing the wetted surface and adding lift, while a central tunnel behind the steps improves stability and high-speed turning. Pretty clever, huh?

Hang a trio of 450-horse Mercury Racing 450R V8s outboards off the transom and this new Azimut Verve 42 can hit a top speed of 45 knots, with easy-peasy cruising at 33. The 1,800-litre tanks should give decent range too.

Like the bigger Verve 47, the 42 comes with those brilliant deep, hull side windows – a designer Francesco Struglia stand-out – that flow all the way back to the sides of the helm station.

Here, when you’re behind the wheel, you can gaze down at the water frothing along the hull. Repeat after me: “Wow!”

For swimmers, the new Azimut Verve 42 also features a big, fold-down hull-section on the port-side that really extends the swim platform and stern cockpit. Pity they had to use a big, bulky retractable ladder rather than an integrated design.

As a weekender, naturally there’s an over-abundance of sitting/lounging/reclining opportunities. From the C-shaped bow sofa, to a full-width forward sun pad almost the size of Palm Beach, to the the big, L-shaped cockpit sofa.

And the cabin below decks is perfect for a weekend away for four, with a double under the helm, a convertible forward vee, and a big, enclosed shower.

Verve-acious, indeed…

Azimut Verve 42 specification

LOA: 42ft 4ins (12.9m)

Beam: 12ft 1ins (3.9m)

Engines: 3 x Mercury Racing 450hp V8

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: TBC