Invictus Yacht announce new flagship boat – their largest ever!

The new Invictus Yacht ST550 is the biggest yet offered by the marque and will be their first fully enclosed deckhouse model too

Invictus Yacht has released renderings of its largest boat yet, the Christian Grande-designed ST550. When it launches next winter, it will be the brand’s first fully enclosed deckhouse model – the rest of the range are open sportsboats and weekenders.

That said, it retains many of the brand’s signature design cues, including the distinctive porpoise-nose bow with concealed anchor, finely raked transom and strip-glazing in the hull. However, in this case there are two long runs of them, the top one of which is set into the bulwarks to provide more light and views to guests in the saloon and on the foredeck.

With an LOA of 54ft 8in (16.87m) and a maximum beam of 5.04m (16ft 6in), this latest model features an island sunpad aft of a cockpit that will expand at anchor thanks to fold-down quarter platforms. A well-protected foredeck terrace has yet more sunbathing space as well as a C-shaped seating/dining space.

No interior renderings have yet been released but the layout drawings show a couple of different options for the wheelhouse. Both feature an aft-facing L-shaped dinette along the starboard side with a twin helm seat ahead of it but you can either choose to have an aft galley to port or an extra settee. If you opt for the latter, the galley is situated below decks instead.

The sleeping accommodation consists of two broadly similar size ensuite cabins fore and aft with transverse double beds. The space between them can be specified as a lounge, a galley or a third cabin with twin bunks.

Power comes from twin Volvo Penta IPS800s or IPS950s. The more powerful option should give a top speed of around 35 knots. The UK dealer is the Boat Club at Parkstone Bay Marina.

