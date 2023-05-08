Since its emergence in 2011, Italia Yachts has been known for its cruise-friendly sailboats. But now, in the form of the Italia Yachts 43 Veloce, it is taking its first steps into the powerboating market…

With its raised bow, open transom, sculpted hull and distinctive sheerline, the Italia Yachts 43 Veloce is an indisputably beautiful thing.

Though angled slightly toward the needs of the American market (and unveiled at the Miami Boat Show for exactly that reason), its hybrid approach, somewhere between a purist walkaround open boat and a premium day cruiser, is certain to command plenty of appeal among the yachting hotspots of the Mediterranean.

Chief among its features is the aft deck. At its heart lies a central dinette with integrated aft-facing loungers and drop-down table.

A hydraulic sea terrace on either side helps improve integration with the water and there’s also a clever central transom section that drops down as a ladder or raises up as a dive board for a proper beach club feel.

While this zone of the boat looks more rewarding with inboard rather than outboard propulsion, the forward part of the cockpit is also very attractive. There’s a transverse wet bar built into the back of the twin helm station, beneath the raked one-piece screen and extended hardtop.

On either side of this, cutaway bulwarks open up the views and ramp up the style. And as you head along the side decks onto the robustly elevated bow, there’s a second sunlounger set deep into the deck.

Down below, that raised bow space translates into impressive headroom in the forward owner’s cabin. There’s also a central day heads and a full-beam guest cabin further aft.

But if you’re a cruising couple, you can spec the full-beam space as the owner’s cabin instead and then reconfigure the bow space as a permanent lounge with a table and wraparound seating.

Developed in collaboration with naval architectural firm, Skyron Studio, and interior design firm, Arbore & Partners, construction is already under way at the firm’s new 45,000sqft shipyard in Fano, central Italy, where the entire process will be taken care of in-house.

Italia Yachts 43 Veloce specifications

LOA: 46ft 0in (14m)

Beam: 13ft 8in (4.15m)

Engines: IB 440-480hp IPS / OB 3 x 300hp

Top speed: TBC

Price: TBC