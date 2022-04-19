Reporting from the 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show, Elliott Maurice takes us on a tour of the Sabre 58…

The Sabre 58 is a seriously impressive motorboat where high-tech, vacuum-infused construction meets high build quality and serious technology.

The first thing you’ll notice before you step on board are the lovely traditional lines, but the flush-fitting glass shows that this is a very high-tech boat indeed.

Sabre Yachts are built in Maine, New England, so this is an authentic Down East-built, Down East-style boat.

Performance-wise, the Sabre 58 can run at a very impressive 33 knots and cruise at 28 knots for a full 350 miles, powered by twin IPS950 pod drive motors, which offer joystick control and improved fuel efficiency.

In this video, shot at the 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show, Elliott Maurice shows us around, starting at the bathing platform which has a hi-lo bathing platform with built-in chocks for carrying a jet ski or a tender.

Moving up onto the boat, there is a real sense of just how solidly the Sabre 58 is built, with grab rails galore, flawless stainless steel work and gorgeous varnished teak capping all the way around.

The interior features a galley aft layout, and with huge bifold doors the cook can still be part of the conversation when you’re entertaining and serving guests.

Enjoy the tour…

Sabre 58 specifications

LOA: 66′ (20.12m)

Beam: 16′2″ (4.93m)

Draft: 4′9″ (1.45m)

Fuel capacity: 800 US gal (3,028L)

Water capacity: 230 US gal (871L)

Engines: Twin 725hp Volvo Penta IPS950

Top speed: 33 knots

Cruising range: 350nm @ 28 knots / 866nm @ 9 knots

Price: Available on application