McConaghy MC63p: First look at Grant Dalton’s new foiling powercat

Multihull specialist McConaghy has started work on a stylish foiling 63ft powercat capable of 36 knots. The first MC63p is being built for America’s Cup legend Grand Dalton.

Its slender lightweight hulls, rakish looks and fixed foils are designed for fast, efficient cruising at 20 knots or more and give it a potential unrefuelled range of 1,500nm.

The MC63p’s exterior design and naval architecture comes from seasoned British performance sailboat designer Jason Ker, who has developed a whole range of similarly styled power and sail multihulls for McConaghy. The construction is mostly carbon fibre.

Two flybridge layouts are available, the aft flybridge option allows for a bank of seating behind the helm with a sunpad recessed into the coachroof, while the extended flybridge creates a larger space for relaxing or toy stowage aft with a helm atop the coachroof.

The interior is the work of Kit Carlier, a New Zealand-based designer who has worked on everything from motor cruisers to sailing superyachts.

The standard layout sees the owner’s cabin occupying the entire starboard hull with an ensuite bathroom to one side and a children’s bunk cabin the other.

The two ensuite guest cabins are in the port hull. There is also the option of a four cabin layout which puts the master suite on the main deck. Both leave room for twin bunk crew cabins forward.

Retractable glass panels separate the open-plan saloon and galley with bi-fold glass doors connecting them to the aft cockpit. A spiral staircase leads up to the flybridge.

Prices for the MC63p begin at US$2.75m (approx £1.97m). The commissioning owner of the first hull is Kiwi yacht racing legend and CEO of America’s Cup defenders Emirates Team New Zealand, Grant Dalton OBE.

He plans to use his MC63p privately and, at least initially, she will remain in New Zealand waters.