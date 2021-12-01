The Motor Boat Awards are returning in 2022 and we need your help to decide who should win our coveted Customer Service Award.

The Motor Boat Awards are back! And this year the competition looks hotter than ever thanks to a raft of new models and an explosion of interest in boating.

As always, our judges will be focussed on one thing and one thing only: picking the very best boats in each class based on ability alone.

Unlike other awards we won’t consider any boats that we haven’t sea trialled, nor do we charge manufacturers for entry.

That’s why you can be certain that we only have the customer in mind and why boat buyers and the industry set such store by them.

Customer service award nominations invited

The entry window for the Customer Service category of this year’s Motor Boat Awards is open.

If you’ve experienced exceptional service from a UK-based marine company please email us with a specific example of the service you have received.

It’s not the number of nominations but the quality of the service received that the judges will be looking at so please take the time to nominate any company, big or small, and explain what they did to look after you so well.

Please send your nominations to mby@futurenet.com with the words Service Award in the subject line by 1 January 2022

The finalists in each category will be announced next month with the winners being revealed at a virtual event during the Düsseldorf boat show in January.