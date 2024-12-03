New Absolute Navetta 48: A small yet mighty family cruiser

The smallest in the Absolute Navetta line, the Absolute Navetta 48 offers a neatly laid-out social boat, ideal for a family.

Most of us have relished Absolute’s approach to its recent Navetta cruisers and for good reason. They’ve expanded the hull windows, ramped up the bulwark cutaways and opened up the cockpits with glass balustrades and facing bench seats. But while these evolutions continue to be rolled out on models like the new 53, Absolute’s Southampton show stand used quite a well established model as its centrepiece.

Although the Navetta 48 is the smallest in the line and comes without any next-generation updates, it’s worth reminding ourselves just how practical and voluminous this family cruiser is by the standards of a sub-50-footer. For proof of that, just take a look at the crew cabin. The fact that there is one at all is impressive enough but when you open up the door from the port side of the aft platform, the light and space are truly remarkable. It works nicely as a second day heads, as well as a handy space for toys and a great overspill cabin to take the pressure off the three dedicated cabins further forward. And talking of the cabins, they are even brighter and more spacious…

A diagonal bed in the owner’s ensuite bow cabin enables the port day heads to protrude forward, freeing up sufficient volume amidships for a starboard twin and a port double. Each space is first-rate in terms of light, views and headroom but such is the scale of the walk-in wardrobe in the port VIP that you might even be tempted to opt for that as your cabin of choice.

Back up top, the way the saloon and cockpit interact feels very natural, thanks to an aft bench that faces forward, across the single-level threshold toward the transverse galley, with plenty of deck space for freestanding furniture. It’s only as you move forward that the deck levels begin to elevate – two up to the forward saloon and three from the side decks to the raised walkaround bow lounge.

Recommended videos for you

The flybridge adds some aesthetic balance, as well as another pair of seating options and perhaps the most sociable upper helm you’re ever likely to see. When it arrives, of course, the replacement for this boat will no doubt spike all this common sense with a dash of extra pizzazz, but for now, this is about as big and as user-friendly as a sub-50ft flybridge cruiser gets.

Article continues below…

Absolute Navetta 48 Specifications:

LOA: 49ft 0in (14.93m)

Beam: 15ft 4in (4.67m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS-650s

Top speed: 32 knots

Price: From £945,995 ex VAT CONTACT: www.approvedboats.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.