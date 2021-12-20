Hottest new boats of 2022: Invictus GT320S

Italian builder Invictus will use the New Year to introduce an all-new model to its range of attractive Christian Grande designed sportsboats in the shape of the Invictus GT320S.

With its distinctive reverse sheer bow and eye-catching window line the Invictus range cuts a dash amongst the hordes of rival craft and this outboard powered version (there is also an inboard powered 320) maximises deck space.

There is a surprising amount of usable accommodation on the lower deck, comprising a double berth amidships with a convertible dinette in the bow that transforms into another double. The two are separated by a handsomely finished separate bathroom.

In reality, though, the Invictus GT320S will see most use as a comfortable and luxurious dayboat where its walkaround decks truly shine.

Article continues below…

As standard there is a boarding gate in the port bulwark but there is the option to upgrade this to a full drop-down balcony, which will both improve the view from the starboard-biased cockpit dinette and create another access point to the water on top of the neatly integrated bathing platform.

The foredeck is raised to create headroom in the cabin below, so there’s only really space for a sunpad, but it’s of generous dimensions and offers guests somewhere to really stretch out and enjoy the sun. Shade is provided over the helm and wet bar amidships by either an automated bimini or a carbon fibre hardtop with integrated lighting.

It’s not all style and sunbathing, however, the hull is rated to handle 900hp so even though we’re yet to see official performance data, the Invictus GT320S should be a rampant performer.

Invictus GT320S specifications

LOA: 32ft 6in (9.93m)

Beam: 9ft 9in (3.03m)

Engines: Twin outboard up to 900hp

Top speed: ~50 knots