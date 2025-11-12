New Fairline Targa 55 first look: Stylish total overhaul

The Targa 55 GTO is based on the hull and engineering platform of the award-winning Squadron 58 but boasts a stylish new superstructure

Fairline has revealed details of its first new boat since it was bought by new investors earlier this year. The targa 55 GTO is based on the hull and engineering platform of the award-winning squadron 58 but boasts a stylish new superstructure in keeping with its sportscruiser heritage.

The most distinctive design elements are the big new windows that stretch along both sides of the saloon and the adjoining glass buttress extensions which jut out into the cockpit. These overlap with the folding balconies, providing shelter from the breeze while still allowing clear views out from the cockpit.

Combined with an elegant swooping hardtop, it makes for a very clean, sleek profile that gives it a lighter, leaner look than the squadron 58 flybridge. It’s all part of lead designer christian gott’s vision of creating a better link between the boat and its surroundings.

“The focus has been on creating seamless connections, between cockpit and saloon, between water and deck, and between inside and out,” says gott. “It’s a yacht that celebrates the joy of open-air living while keeping true to fairline’s design heritage.”

The modifications don’t end there. The aft end has been completely reconfigured to create a flat-floored tender garage large enough for a williams 325 turbojet with a combined sunpad/seating unit above it.

Built-in lighting, refrigeration, seating and speakers convert this whole area into a mini beach club. There’s even a shower for rinsing off after a swim. To take advantage of this, the cockpit has been rearranged to make room for a large aft facing corner seat tucked behind that glazed starboard buttress and a matching triangular folding table that doubles in size to link it with the forward facing transom bench.

Opposite this is a wet bar that acts as an outside extension to the aft galley. The two folding balconies expand the deck area even further with space for a couple of chairs on the port one and mounts for a hammock on the starboard one.

Unlike the squadron 58, which has its patio-style doors set at an angle, the targa 55’s run at 90 degrees across the beam, sliding to starboard to leave a wide walkway into the galley. Matching flooring further blurs the boundaries between inside and out.

A change to carpet signals the transition from galley to lounge with a single large u-shaped seating/dining area to port opposite a sideboard storage unit incorporating a hi-lo television. Below decks, the targa 55 follows the same pattern as the squadron 58 with a full beam amidships owner’s suite, a forward vip with a dual access ensuite heads and a third twin guest cabin between them.

Power comes from a pair of twin volvo penta d13 shaft drive engine rated at 900hp or 1,000hp. No performance claims have yet been made for it but expect a slightly quicker top speed of around 34-35 knots.

The first targa 55 gto is due to hit the water in the second half of next year with prices starting from £1,650,000 ex vat and options. Paul taylor, one of the main investors behind new owners fairline holdco, told motor boat & yacht design that the targa 55 was just the first step in a number of new products being worked on. In the meantime the focus is on returning the business to profitability.

“With careful cost management, a new financing model and smarter working processes i can see fairline returning to profit at the end of 2026,” he said.

