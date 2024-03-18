New Fjord F480 first look: 40 knot capable 47 footer

Expected to launch at the 2026 edition of Boot Düsseldorf the new Fjord F480 will offer potential buyers plenty of options

Hanse has unveiled renderings of a new Fjord F480, which it expects to launch at Düsseldorf 2026. With an almost plumb bow, this model will have an LOA of 47ft 11in (14.6m) and a very generous maximum beam of 15ft (4.57m).

Safe walkaround decks protected by high bulwarks run forward from the bathing platform all the way up to the foredeck, which offers bow seating and a large sunpad.

The large aft cockpit is divided into three distinct areas. The business end up front consists of four pilot seats, divided into pairs either side of a companionway that’s slightly offset to port. Amidships there’s a well-equipped outside galley, then aft of that is a C-shaped dinette that can have either one big table or two smaller ones.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

A sliding backrest can also be used to convert the forward edge of the sunpad into another forward-facing bench. Fold-down sections of the bulwarks also open up the deck space for a beach club vibe.

Modular construction means there will be plenty of options below deck. The bow area can be configured as an aft-facing double berth with or without a bulkhead to make it into a separate cabin, or left open plan with a vee-shaped dinette that converts to a double berth when required.

The aft cabin has a forward-facing double and again can be left open or closed off with a bulkhead and door. Between them and the companionway stairs, owners can opt for either separate or combined head and shower cubicles.

Big hull windows promise plenty of natural light below too.

There will be a choice of IPS propulsion, either twin 550hp Volvo Penta IPS700s or 600hp IPS800s. No performance or range figures have been quoted.

Fjord F480 specifications

LOA: 47ft 11in (14.60m)

Beam: 15ft 5in (4.57m)

Water capacity: 350lt

Fuel capacity: 1,500lt

Top speed: 40 knots