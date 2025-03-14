New Galeon 435 GTI: Astonishingly beamy bow big enough for 10 to 12 people

At the Düsseldorf boat show, the new Galeon 435 GTI offers a space generous enough for 10 to 12 people.

Galeon was on hand in Düsseldorf with a new inboard diesel version of its flagship dayboat. Known as the Galeon 435 GTI (to distinguish it from the outboard-powered 435 GTO), it packs a pair of Volvo Penta IPS650s for a top speed in the region of 38 knots.

Its astonishingly beamy bow is easily big enough for 10-12 people – and it gets even more generous when you drop the infill into place. The saloon is also a treat, thanks to a pair of huge opening side windows and long drop-down side terraces; and even the 435’s overnighting performance looks very decent.

A bright central breakfast bar helps divide the owner’s bow cabin from the midships triple cabin, and there’s also a good size of heads with separate shower to starboard.

If the original 435 is an impressive boat – and it really is – this new inboard variant is quite simply better: cheaper to buy and run, better looking, more versatile (it can carry a tender) and more dynamic thanks to its superior weight distribution.

But whichever variant you favour, such is the capacity of this craft to carry and entertain large groups of day guests (and family weekenders) that it makes a lot

of the latest plumb-bowed walkaround Mediterranean-style dayboats look almost comically limited by comparison.

Galeon 435 GTI Specifications:

LOA: 44ft 10in (13.65m)

Beam: 13ft 6in (4.11m)

Engines: twin Volvo Penta IPS-650s

Top speed: 38 knots

Price: from €601,142 ex VAT

Contact details: www.galeon.pl

