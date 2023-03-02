Nimbus 465 Coupé first look: £1m flagship trawler to launch in 2024

Nimbus has set its sights on the burgeoning swift trawler market with a brand new flagship due out next year, called the Nimbus 465 Coupé…

The first renderings of the Nimbus 465 Coupé actually show a tall trawler-like design with a flybridge on top of the wheelhouse as well as a sunroof in front of it.

The heavily glazed wheelhouse with forward-raked windscreens and unusual aft windows that wrap around both corners give it a distinctive look that blends traditional trawler yacht design cues with a modern Scandinavian aesthetic.

The brief for the new model was to create a safe, comfortable floating home with the freedom to explore further afield for longer periods of time.

That has resulted in a functional design with tall bulwarks, wide side decks and multiple entry points for easy movement around the boat, and a social hub at its centre comprising the saloon, galley and lower helm.

The galley is aft and opens up to a well-protected cockpit, while the main dining area is forward and to port with another small sofa and single helmseat to starboard next to a sliding side door.

Lower-deck accommodation consists of three cabins and two shower rooms. The full beam owner’s cabin is amidships with a VIP double in the bow.

The vacant area to starboard can either be specified as a separate twin-bunk cabin or left open as a study or utility room.

The first boats will be fitted with twin 480hp Volvo Penta IPS650 pod drives giving up to 27 knots and an estimated range of 450-500nm.

However, Nimbus is also planning a hybrid version, using electric-assisted versions of Volvo’s D-series engines, and a displacement-only electric boat using a modified hull with an electric motor, a battery pack and range extending generator.

Nimbus says it expects a well-equipped Nimbus 465 Coupé to cost around SKr13.2m (£1.04m), excluding delivery and taxes.

Nimbus 465 Coupé specifications

LOA: 49ft 7in / 15m

Beam: 14ft 9in / 4.6m

Draft: 3ft 9in / 1.2m

Displacement (light): 14,600kg / 32,120 bs

Fuel capacity: 1,700L / 449 US gal

Water capacity: 520L / 137 US gal

Engines: Twin 480hp Volvo Penta IPS650 pod drives / Volvo hybrid / electric option

Top speed: 27 knots

Cruising range: 500nm

RCD category: B for 10 / C for 12

Price: £1.04m (ex. delivery and taxes)