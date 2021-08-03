Botnia Targa 46 yacht tour: A seriously tough boat for serious seafaring

As the flagship of the range, the Botnia Targa 46 takes all the characteristics of this legendary boat and supersizes them. Nick shows us around...

The Botnia Targa range needs little introduction among motorboaters with offshore ambitions, and the Botnia Targa 46 sees this iconic Finnish design writ large.

At almost 50ft long, this is a spacious boat, but it still retains the no-nonsense seakeeping and build quality of the rest of the Botnia Targa collection.

In this video, Nick shows us around a 2019 version of the Botnia Targa 46, which is based on the Targa 44 but with an extended hull that allows for either a larger cockpit or a larger wheelhouse.

Moving inside, the interior of this model is typically Scandinavian with acres of finely finished teak panelling and royal blue upholstery, illuminated by a clever mix of modern and old fashioned light fittings.

That theme is mirrored at the helm, where this particular Targa 46 was fitted with modern touchscreen systems as well as traditional analogue dials.

The accommodation is split between two discrete areas, one in the bow with three berths, and another double back aft, guaranteeing privacy if the boat is shared by two couples.

Botnia Targa 46 specification

LOA: 15.11m / 49”6′

Beam: 3.95m / 13)

Draught: 1.10m / 3’6”

Displacement: 11,000kg

Fuel capacity: 1,500l

Water capacity: 350l

Engines: Twin 400hp Volvo Penta D6

Top speed: 35 knots

Cruising speed: 23 knots

Price: £620,000