Nord Star 31+ Patrol: Is this rugged all-weather cruiser a Botnia beater?

Don’t be fooled by the familiar looks and 31+ moniker, this Nord Star is a brand new boat with an all-new hull and superstructure...

It’s also a very convincing one if you’re into this type of rugged, all-weather Scandinavian cruiser.

The good news starts with a wide range of engines that includes both outboard and sterndrive power up to a pair of 380hp Volvo D6 diesels giving a claimed top speed of more than 50 knots!

Combined with a robust walkaround hull featuring a tall, heavily flared bow and a fairly deep vee of 18.5°, it should make for one of the most unlikely performance boats around.

Imagine the look on a RIB owner’s face as you blast past, waving from the warmth of your fully enclosed wheelhouse.

It’s also a supremely practical design with clever ideas like a big hatch in the bathing platform giving access to the sterndrives, gently sloping step-free sidedecks and solar panels on the roof to charge the batteries.

Extra wide doors on both sides of the wheelhouse make it easy for the skipper to pop out and deal with lines and fenders while cutaways in the bulwark and gates in the guardrails also give access to the pontoon.

Combined with the aft patio door and the option of an opening sunroof, it makes for a pleasantly airy wheelhouse with room for a decent galley and an L-shaped dinette with a table that slides up a pole when not in use.

Two forward-facing helm seats are supported by a third flip-up perch. The ergonomics are spot on, whether seated or standing, and triple wipers maintain good visibility in all weathers.

Article continues below…

Nord Star’s quirky layout has separate access to a large aft cabin with a small double and a single bed, while a second companionway forward leads to another compact double with a bifold door for privacy and a heads with lots of headroom but a strangely low door.

It’s all a bit busy with limited space to move around but it does mean you can sleep six people on board.

After playing second fiddle to the Botnia Targa range for so long, this looks like giving its Finnish rival a much harder run for its money.

Specification

LOA: 32ft 9in (10.05m)

Beam: 10ft 4in (3.15m)

Displacement: 5.5 tonnes (12,125lbs)

Fuel capacity: 520 litres (114 gal)

Engines: Twin 300-380hp Volvo D4, D6 or petrol outboards

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: €254,000 (inc. VAT)