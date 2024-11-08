Optima e14 first look: All-electric solar powered weekender

British electric boatbuilder Optima has revealed details of a larger production model, the solar-powered Optima e14.

The Optima e14 is a 46ft stabilised monohull motor cruiser that adopts many of the same features pioneered by Optima’s original e10 prototype.

Based on the same low-drag cathedral hull platform, this all-electric semi-displacement weekender has initially been designed as an open boat with a solar-panelled hardtop but a fully enclosed wheelhouse version may follow.

It has a 10-tonne displacement, a maximum beam of 14ft 9in (4.5m), a draft of 3ft 3in (1m), and a walkaround deck layout. The Optima e14’s cockpit furniture will be modular, so owners can adapt the layout to suit their preferences. There will be space below for a double berth, sofa and shower-room forward and an optional double berth beneath the aft sunpad.

The Optima e14’s electric range

The quoted range for the e14 on a single charge at 10 knots is expected to be around 80nm. Fed by a 300kWh li-ion battery bank, the push comes from a single 100kW electric motor, although more powerful options may be available with top speeds as high as 18 knots.

The Optima e14 will accept fast-charging and is compatible with existing marina infrastructure, including 16A and 32A systems. Solar panels can also be integrated into the hardtop, offering a built-in renewable energy source.

Sustainable construction methods mean the lightweight resin-infused hull and deck will be reinforced with natural flax fibres and recycled materials bonded with bio-resins.

Priced at around €1.5m excluding VAT, the first e14 deliveries are expected in late 2025/26.

