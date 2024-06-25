Outer Reef 830 Classic first look: 83 footer with timeless looks

The Outer Reef 830 Classic is an offshore adventure cruiser that shirks the need to look modern, instead going for timeless classic looks

The Outer Reef 830 Classic proves that not every modern adventure yacht has to look modern. This classical ocean-crossing adventure platform builds on Outer Reef’s reputation for custom-built offshore cruisers with a design intended to deliver a “limitless” range of itineraries.

To that end, it comes with a fuel tank capable of carrying more than 11,000 litres of fuel, as well as a water tank of nearly 2,000 litres and all the holding tank space you need for leisurely ocean passages.

In terms of the deck layout, that’s also as practical as you would expect. This latest addition to Outer Reef’s X Class fleet uses upright trawler-style topsides to help maximise volume, as well as broad, deep sheltered side decks to enable easy movement at sea.

Up on the top deck, you get a very spacious and comfortable helm station with symmetrical wraparound lounge seating for long comfortable passages, as well as plenty of space at the aft end for a seagoing tender.

The main deck pilothouse is equally workmanlike. Linked directly to the upper helm via an internal staircase and the side decks, it is divided from the recreational seating areas in the aft part of the saloon by means of an extraordinarily spacious and well equipped galley. There’s even room for a central island unit creating more storage and worktop space, while a set of stools makes the galley a natural hub for any party.

If you choose to cruise with crew, the new 830 comes with some of the most generous crew quarters you’re likely to see at this size, meaning it can also be used as a fourth guest cabin. There’s even a dedicated laundry room that can be converted into another twin bunk cabin.

Practical though all of this is, luxury is by no means forgotten. The internal fit-out comes in walnut veneer, with a mix of grain directions to add interest to an interior that errs on the side of warmth and cosiness.

It also errs on the slightly sober, statesmanlike side of things so if it’s neon accents and disruptive design cues you’re after, the artisan cabinetry might feel a bit traditional – as might the simulated planking in the sides of its fibreglass hull.

But if you’re looking for an authentic offshore platform that enables you to push your cruising boundaries without compromising on space or comfort, the Outer Reef looks like a very convincing option.

Outer Reef 830 Classic specifications

LOA: 83ft 0in (25.30m)

BEAM: 21ft 0in (6.40m)

ENGINES: Twin 1800hp Caterpillar diesels

TOP SPEED: 23 knots

PRICE: POA

CONTACT: outerreefyachts.com