Outer Reef 900 yacht tour: Inside an elegant and timeless long-range cruiser

Reporting from the 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show, Elliott Maurice takes us on a tour of the new Outer Reef 900 motor yacht…

A new model launch is always exciting but when it has also been custom-built for an experienced repeat owner, it’s likely to be even more special. And so it proved with the new Outer Reef 900 making its debut at the 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show.

The crew-quarters alone are a work of art being just as well finished and nearly as lavish as the guest areas, while the technical spaces are an engineer’s dream.

Locating the fuel tanks forward of the engineroom instead of to the sides has freed up space to walk round both lumps with full access to back-up systems for almost every ancillary.

This really matters when you’re making the most of its 3,800nm range by cruising to remote locations miles from the nearest servicing agent.

The saloon on the Outer Reef 900 looks more like a seaside house in the Hamptons than a yacht. Rich teak panelling, traditional fabrics, free-standing furniture and big windows create a homely vibe that is warm and welcoming but also bathed in natural light.

The large central galley, with its domestic-sized island and appliances, is the heart of the yacht rather than a pokey affair hidden out of sight.

The Outer Reef 900 has clearly been built as a genuine home from home. Every square inch of space has been utilised and often specifically designed to take key items needed on their travels – both sets of saloon stairs lift to reveal vast storage areas.

The accommodation is equally impressive with four beautifully appointed cabins continuing the panelled New England theme with cosy fabrics and teak throughout. The spacious full beam owner’s suite amidships is especially luxurious with its own dressing area and a bathroom featuring an exotic mother of pearl-inlaid marble floor.

The enormous flybridge, complete with tender crane, dining area, bar and grill, has a lovely aft-facing sofa overlooking the stern and two mini docking stations port and starboard, in addition to the upper helm, to ensure the captain has a bird’s eye view of the quay, whichever side he chooses to berth.

The lower helm, with its four glass bridge screens, also allows instant oversight and fingertip control of all the ship’s systems.

With this new 900, Outer Reef has created an elegant and timeless long-range yacht that showcases all their know-how and craftsmanship in one exemplary craft.

Outer Reef 900 specifications

LOA: 89ft 2in (27.18m)

Beam: 21ft 0in (6.4m)

Draft: 5ft 6in (1.67m)

Displacement: 94 tonnes

Engines: Twin 750hp John Deere 6135

Top speed: 24 knots

Cruising range: 3,800nm

Starting price: $7.5million