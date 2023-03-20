Picture yourself as the proud, though rather secretive, owner of a very pricy 219ft Benetti superyacht…

And now, barely a year after you’ve taken delivery, the folks at Benetti persuade you to park the yacht at this year’s Palm Beach Boat Show so that people you’ve never met can have a nose around it.

This seems to be the case with the quite-stunning superyacht Calex that will debut in Palm Beach after its spring 2022 delivery, as a showcase for the boat-building skills of Benetti and the yacht’s designer, Giorgio Cassetta.

As far as we know, there are no hints as to whether the yacht is about to enter the charter market, or be listed for sale, which might be a reason for its appearance.

Word has it that Calex‘s owner is Southern California car dealer David Wilson, who founded the Wilson Automotive Group in 1985 and built it into a 17-dealership group with annual sales of around $2 billion. His last yacht, a 163ft Westport, was also named Calex.

Formerly known as Project Fenestra, the superyacht is built of steel and aluminum and features a seven-cabin layout that can accommodate up to 14 guests.

Recommended videos for you

Article continues below…

Without doubt the highlight of the accommodation is the owner’s deck, which spans over 1,770 square feet (160 sq m) and includes a lounge with bar, and a totally private sundeck with gym, jacuzzi and gas fireplace. Just a few steps away is the vast foredeck that can also be used as a touch-and-go chopper pad.

Power comes from a pair of 1,876hp MTU diesels that can give a top speed of 14 knots. Eco-friendly technology includes a scrubbing system for the exhausts to reduce emissions.

As you might expect, tours of Calex during the show are strictly by appointment only, and probably need to be accompanied by proof of a robust bank balance.

67m Benetti Calex specification

LOA: 219ft (67m)

Beam: 21ft 6in (10.8m)

Engines: 2 x MTU 1,876hp

Top speed: 14 knots

Price: Available on application