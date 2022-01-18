Rossinavi 50m superyacht tour: Inside a one-of-a-kind Italian superyacht

One of the joys of commissioning a proper superyacht is starting with a blank piece of paper - that was certainly the case for this full custom Rossinavi 50m superyacht.

In this video, filmed at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show, Nick shows us around Endeavour 2, which was launched by Rossinavi in 2017.

The Italian yard specialises in fully custom superyacht projects, and for this one the renowned interior designer Achille Salvagni was drafted in (Azimut fans will be very familiar with his work).

The feeling on board is one of understated elegance, rather than the kind of ostentatious bling that you might expect on a yacht of this size.

Article continues below…

Highlights include the main-deck owner’s suite, complete with a private lounge and a vast ensuite.

Another particularly impressive feature is the standard of fit-out in the crew areas – it’s clear that no expense has been spared in any part of this magnificent superyacht.

Endeavour 2 has since been sold, but is still available for charter, meaning that you too can experience this level of luxury – if you have deep enough pockets, of course…

Enjoy the tour!

Endeavour 2 specifications

LOA: 163’9″ (49.9m)

Beam: 28’10” (8.79m)

Draft: 8’06” (2.6m)

Engines: Twin 1,275hp Caterpillar

Top speed: 18 knots

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Cruising range: 5,000nm

Design: Team 4 Design / Achille Salvagni

Price: €26,700,000

Weekly charter rate: €275,000