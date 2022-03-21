Countdown to Palm Beach Boat Show: Westport W112 TinTin

With demand for new superyachts going through the roof, and delivery dates stretching into the stratosphere, the appeal of acquiring a months-old, virtually brand-new yacht, with all the bugs ironed-out, has to have huge appeal.

Splashed late last year, the 122-foot TinTin from American builder Westport Yachts, should have been cruising the Caribbean right now with its new owners.

But a sudden change of plans will see the gleaming Westport parked at the 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show with a “For Sale” sign on the rail and a $17.5 million asking price through brokers Fraser Yachts.

The mini-superyacht is the latest in Westport’s hugely-popular W112 series. Introduced in 1994, no fewer than 65 examples have been built, making it arguably the most successful superyacht design ever.

And TinTin is said to be in in tip-top condition after a quick delivery cruise from Westport’s yard in Port Angeles, Washington, down the coast of California and Mexico, through the Panama Canal and across to Florida.

The only question mark is whether any potential buyer will share the owner’s excitement for the yacht’s wild color scheme and funky furnishings. In place to traditional varnished teak and fluffy fabrics, TinTin is all huge splashes of vibrant color, wild-textured finishes and whimsical decorations.

Did we mention the waist-high, multi-colored mosaic Great Dane dog sculpture in the salon? Or the near floor-to-ceiling pop art painting of screen siren Lauren Bacall?

When friends and family come to stay – try keeping them away – TinTin has four big staterooms, with room for eight guests. We love the owner’s cabin with its hand-painted, blue-sky-and-puffy-clouds ceiling.

A pair of muscley 1,900-horsepower Cat diesels can give the yacht a top speed of 23 knots, though TinTin is happiest at a 12-knot cruising speed, which gives over 2,500 miles of range on a single tank.

Westport W112 TinTin specification

LOA: 112 ft (34m)

Beam: 23ft (7.2m)

Engines: 2 x Caterpillar 1,900hp

Top speed: 23.5 knots

Asking price: $17.5 million (£13.1m)