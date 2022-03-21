Countdown to Palm Beach Boat Show: 63m Benetti 11.11

Palm Beach is big on superyachts. Its town marina is fresh out of a $40 million revamp aimed at wooing gin palaces up to 260 feet. The world-famous Rybovich Superyacht Marina and re-fit yard is a golf cart ride away.

So the Palm Beach Boat Show makes a natural stop-off for pricey superyachts looking for a new owner. Which is why the stunning 206-foot Benetti 11.11 has a slip booked and brokers Y.CO at the ready to hand out glossy brochures showing the $71 million asking price.

Owned by British real estate mogul Nick Candy, 11.11 will be the biggest and most-expensive boat at the 2022 Palm Beach boat show. By far.

It seems the high-profile developer (who reportedly is one of the potential buyers of Chelsea FC) acquired the superyacht back in 2014 after the original owner walked away just 10 months before completion.

He jumped into a very last-minute redesign that reconfigured the sundeck, redesigned the tender garage (which had been set-up to accommodate a Rolls-Royce Phantom), and using his Candy&Candy design team, redecorated pretty much the entire interior.

The yacht was finally launched in 2015, just weeks before its coming out party at that year’s Monaco Yacht Show. Since then it has cruised extensively and been a popular charter yacht available for rent at a non-trivial $718,000 a week.

With its vertical plumb bow and sleek Benetti lines, the superyacht has been spinning heads from St. Barths to St-Tropez. Flat out she can run at 16.5 knots with a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Inside, the Art Deco-inspired interior is filled with art from Nick Candy’s burgeoning collection. They includes pieces from Tracy Emin, Hans Kotter, Helmut Newton and David Yarrow.

No word as to whether all that art comes included.

Benetti 11.11 specification

LOA: 206ft (63m)

Beam: 35ft (10.8m)

Engines: 2 x 3512-C Caterpillars

Top speed: 16.5 knots

Asking price: $71 million

Charter rate: $718,000 per week