Sanlorenzo SD118 first look: Italian superyacht is a modern day ocean liner

The Sanlorenzo SD118, launched at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival, slots into Sanlorenzo’s three-model semi-displacement range between the SD96 and flagship SD126.

The styling of the SDs is supposed to take inspiration from 1930s trans-Atlantic ocean liners and though the Sanlorenzo SD118 may not possess quite the same level of charm, with a 32,000-litre fuel capacity and cruising range of around 3,000 miles at 11 knots, it will certainly be able to follow in the furrows that the liners ploughed across the Atlantic.

Being semi-displacement and well stocked in the power stakes thanks to either a pair of 1,622hp CATs or MAN 1,450s the Sanlorenzo SD118 can travel at 19 knots, impressive for something of nearly 120ft and 290 gross tonnes.

On deck, inspiration is borrowed from the shipyard’s SL102 asymmetric line with the upper deck biased to starboard in order to maximise internal living space while allowing for a walkway forward down the port side.

It’s partly how the designers managed to hit that 290GT figure and create so much internal volume on a yacht with a relatively narrow beam.

On board are five cabins with the palatial owner’s suite situated forward on the main deck and four generous guest suites arranged around amidships on the lower deck.

Forward there is an impressive crew space with mess, a captain’s cabin and two further crew cabins.

Right aft on the lower deck is a garage which has space for a tender and jetski with wraparound terraces, which deploy and link together so you can walk around the perimeter of the stern.

With sales well into double figures Sanlorenzo has hit upon a formula for success with this model.

Sanlorenzo SD118 specification

LOA: 117ft 5in (35.8m)

Beam: 25ft 9in (7.9m)

Engines: Twin CAT 1,622hp/MAN 1,450hp

Top speed: 19 knots

Starting price: €14 million (ex. VAT)