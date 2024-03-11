Pardo GT65 first look: 64 footer with expansive foredeck lounge

The new Pardo GT65 slots nicely into the brand's existing range and will be properly unveiled at Cannes Yachting Festival 2024

Pardo is working on a brand new Pardo GT65 model. This latest two-deck crossover is expected to be ready by summer 2025. It will plug the gap between the Pardo GT52 and the new Pardo GT75 flagship, which is due to be launched at Cannes boat show this September.

Like its siblings, the Pardo GT65’s design is a collaboration between Maurizio Zuccheri’s Bologna studio, which handled the naval architecture, and Nauta Design, which was responsible for exterior and interior styling.

With an LOA of 64ft 9in (19.75m) and a maximum beam of 18ft 4in (5.58m), it features the brand’s signature reverse-angled stem, forward-raked wheelhouse and secure walkaround decks leading to an expansive foredeck lounge.

A generous aft cockpit with seating on all four sides and a table in the middle backs onto a series of tiered steps leading down to a central island sunpad, concealing a garage for a 3m (10ft) tender, and a full-beam bathing platform.

In standard guise, the deckhouse provides a lounge aft on the starboard side, galley modules along the port side and a two-seat helm console with side-deck door to starboard.

The deck below offers a three-cabin, three-ensuite layout. An irregular-shaped owner’s cabin occupies most of the bow area and has its bed set at a transverse angle with headboard to port. Then there’s a starboard double and portside twin amidships.

However, a galley-down version will also be available, which frees up more space in the main saloon, in exchange for a smaller owner’s cabin forward with an aft-facing island double.

There’s also a small single-crew cabin to port with access via the cockpit.

Top spec versions will be powered by a pair of 1,000hp Volvo Penta IPS1350s, which we estimate should give a maximum speed in the mid-30 knots and a range of perhaps 300nm at cruising speed from its 3,200-litre fuel tanks.

Pardo GT65 specifications

LOA: 64ft 9in (19.75m)

Hull length: 59.19ft (18.04m)

Beam: 18ft 4in (5.56m)

Displacement: 83,775lbs (38,000kgs)

Fuel: 845 gal (3200l)