Pearl 72 first look: New British model raises the bar for large flybridges

British brand Pearl promises to reset the bar for 70-something flybridge cruisers with this all-new 72ft model.

Filling the gap between its smallest model, the Pearl 62, and her bigger sisters, the Pearl 80 and 95 RPH, the all-new Pearl 72 includes several USPs.

For instance, it should have one of the lightest and brightest main saloons in its class and a main-deck master cabin with “wraparound views”, the sort of grand space normally seen on bigger models.

On the lower deck there’s an alternative owner’s cabin that occupies the full 5.7m (18ft 8in) beam amidships, plus two further ensuite cabins that can be either doubles or twins.

That leaves room for a double crew cabin and a garage big enough for a Williams 345 tender and a PWC.

Then of course there’s an extensive flybridge beneath a hard top with three sunroof settings and more outdoor lounging on the foredeck and aft deck, plus beach club utility around the hydraulic swim platform.

While the concept and design credits go to Bill Dixon’s studio, the interior was the responsibility of that other Pearl regular, Kelly Hoppen.

The Pearl 72 is a full planing model. Expect top speeds at half load of between 28-32 knots depending on engines. There are three options – either twin 1,400hp or 1,550hp V12 MANs or 1,622hp MTUs.

The first Pearl 72, which is scheduled to launch next summer and should have its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, will have the biggest diesels, which should provide a range of 250nm at a fast cruise of 25 knots.

Base prices start from £2.275 million for the less powerful engines and £2.32 million for the bigger ones, but with a full set of typical ‘Med spec’ options expect to pay around £2.6 to £2.7 million.