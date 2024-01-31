Pershing GTX116 first look:

The new Pershing GTX116 is a really impressive yacht with plenty of features that enhance our first positive impressions

Having now had a chance to crawl all over the new Pershing GTX116 at the Cannes Yachting Festival, it’s actually even cooler than the original photos suggested. That largely comes down to some hidden design features that weren’t immediately apparent from the renderings.

The first of these is a split-level beach club featuring an outer bathing platform with a transformer deck that lowers down into the sea, and a more protected inner one with a hinged transom that lifts to reveal a cavernous garage complete with a Williams 565 DieselJet and a SeaDoo three seater.

The really clever bit is that the aft coamings separating the two areas swing up and out of the way to link the two areas into a single vast space. Steps lead up from here to an even more private raised cockpit featuring an outside dining table and stylish bar.

The other thing we hadn’t appreciated is that the main deck has an asymmetric layout with a wide side deck to port but nothing to starboard so that the saloon can swallow up all that extra space.

A full-height glass side door opposite the main seating area then slides open and the bulwark drops down to create a spectacular suspended terrace over the sea and an uninterrupted view out from the saloon.

Even this can’t compete with the undisputed star of the show, a bespoke carbon fibre helm chair with built-in throttles on each armrest that rotate to control both the thrust and direction of the vast Kamewa waterjets.

If there is a compromise, it’s the size and location of the main deck dining area, which is sandwiched in a glorified corridor between the saloon, galley and bridge. Opting for the open show kitchen might alleviate this but at the expense of guest and crew privacy.

Five cabins below deck make the most of the 25ft beam. Whether that beam also affects how it performs remains to be seen but with a quoted top speed of 34 knots, it’s no slouch.

Pershing GTX116 specifications

LOA: 115ft 7in (35.24m)

Beam: 25ft 4in (7.72m)

Engines: Triple 1,800-2,000hp MAN V12s

Top speed: 34 knots

Price: POA

Contact: www.pershing-yacht.com