Prestige Expands Powercat Family With Third M-Series Option

Prestige is launching a third member of its M-series powercat family. The new M7 will sit between the current Prestige M48 and Prestige M8 models with its first public showing expected at the Cannes Yachting Festival later this year.

With an LOA of 58ft 6in and a beam of 24ft 10in, its total living space of 2,150 sq ft is akin to that of a 70ft monohull but thanks to the efficiency of its multihull design, Prestige claims it will burn around 40% less fuel at 21 knots and 25% less at 17 knots.

It’s not just the cruising efficiency that will appeal; a striking new beach club stern, four spacious guest cabins, including a stunning full beam owner’s suite, and a wealth of different layout options should prove equally enticing.

Prestige describes this new cockpit treatment as a ‘Pool Terrace’ due to the way it cascades down towards the sea in three distinct steps, separated only by slim guardrails to enhance safety without compromising views out.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

The top step is a relatively short aft deck at the same level as the saloon and side decks to provide easy circulation around the yacht; the middle one is lower and much larger with a choice of either two moulded-in corner units or a central U-shaped sofa – both face out to sea and can be fitted with optional dining tables; the bottom step is just above sea level and comprises a central hydraulic section that slides into the water and two fixed side platforms.

There’s another outdoor lounging area on the foredeck too, with a sunken footwell for the two forward-facing curved benches and a pair of vast sunpads further back. Plus, of course, an enormous 377 sq ft flybridge with a second outside dining area, bar, sunloungers and a central helm station under an optional hardtop. Access to this upper deck is via a staircase recessed into the superstructure on the port side deck.

The interior spaces are just as lavish with a large saloon offering either seating or dining options aft and a galley forward plus an optional inside helm station opposite. But it’s the cabins that are likely to wow potential buyers.

Like Bluegame’s BGM75, the bridge deck linking the two hulls is so deep that the accommodation extends across the full width of both hulls, including the tunnel in between. This makes for an enormous full beam owner’s cabin forward, two very generous double ensuites further aft, a good-sized twin with an optional fourth bathroom, a double bunk crew cabin as standard and the option of a third single crew cabin behind the port hull’s engine bay.

The only engine choice is a pair of 550hp Volvo Penta D8s hooked up to V-drives giving a top speed in the low 20s. However, the standard 2,900-litre fuel tank can be extended to 3,400-litre if longer range is required.

There is also an option for a Silent Mode comprising a lithium-ion battery pack, solar panelling on the hardtop and an inverter, which will allow overnighting without running the generator for up to 10 hours or perhaps two hours during the day.

Prices start at €3.8 million.

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.