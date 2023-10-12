Princess Y80 yacht tour: Best of British? Inside this all-new $8m flybridge

Reporting from the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, Motor Boat & Yachting's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Princess Y80, which was making its global debut...

Based on the same hull and technical platform as the X80, the Princess Y80 sports a more traditional flybridge profile without an enclosed upper deck.

Both models share the same lower deck layout, however. One of its defining options is an ‘infinity’ cockpit, featuring a rearranged layout with moving seats and a glass transom.

The two sofas slide electrically in and out from the table to make the most of this new arrangement. A vast full-length flybridge and a versatile new foredeck terrace add yet more outdoor entertaining space.

The main saloon is open plan in standard guise with an aft lounge and a forward galley plus day-head, but the galley and bridge areas can be partitioned for owners who prefer more separation between guests and crew.

Side-deck doors by the helm and galley aid crew circulation forward, although the crews’ quarters are tucked into the transom.

Lower-deck guest accommodation consists of four conventional ensuite cabins – a full-beam owner’s cabin amidships aft, a comfortable VIP in the bow, and double and twin-bed cabins between them to starboard and port respectively.

Twin 1,800mhp or 1,900mhp V12 MANs on straight shafts should deliver top speeds of 30-32 knots depending on load and climate. Given a standard fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, the range should be around 350nm at a fast cruise or more than 1,000nm at 10 knots.

There is no tender garage but the Y80’s hydraulic platform will accommodate up to a Williams 395, plus there’s room at the aft end of the flybridge for a crane and another cradle.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess Y80 specifications

LOA: 83ft 8in / 25.5m

Beam: 19ft 11in / 6.07m

Engines: Twin 1,900hp MAN V12

Fuel tank: 7,000L

Top speed: 34 knots

Starting price: $8,340,000 (ex. VAT)